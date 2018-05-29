David Warner & Cameron Bancroft: Banned batsmen to play in Darwin Strike League

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cameron Bancroft (left) and David Warner (right) were banned by Cricket Australia, along with Steve Smith

Banned Australia batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are set to play in a limited-overs tournament in Darwin during July.

The pair were suspended from state and international cricket in Australia after being involved in a ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

However, they can play at club level and will take part in the month-long Strike League tournament.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in it," said Warner.

Bancroft, 25, is available for the whole tournament, while 31-year-old Warner has committed to two one-day matches on 21 and 22 July.

"We're delighted that Cameron and David will be joining us in Darwin," said Northern Territory Cricket chief Joel Morrison.

"Their presence and experience will be invaluable for our local players."

Ex-Australia vice-captain Warner and opener Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia, along with former captain Steve Smith, for their part in the ball-tampering controversy during the Test match in Cape Town in March.

Smith, 28, and Warner were given year-long bans, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

They can also play in domestic tournaments abroad and Smith will make his return to cricket as a marquee player in the inaugural Global T20 Canada league this summer.

Warner could also play in the tournament before taking part in the Strike League games.