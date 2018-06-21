County Championship: Leicestershire in control over Middlesex

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dawid Malan was part of England's 13-man squad for the ODI international against Scotland but he did not play in the shock defeat

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 427: Ackermann 196*, Dexter 66; Murtagh 5-60 & 0-1: Harris 1-0 Middlesex 233: Malan 78* Stirling 52; Chappell 4-65, Raine 3-53 Leicestershire (7 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 194 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire dominated day two, bowling out Middlesex for 233 to take a first-innings lead of 194.

Only Dawid Malan (78 not out) and Paul Stirling (52) passed 50, while Zak Chappell took 4-65 for the hosts.

Colin Ackermann (196 not out) had earlier taken Leicestershire from their overnight 353-8 to 427 all out, but he ended short of a double century.

Leicestershire's second innings started badly with Paul Horton falling for a duck as they closed the day on 0-1.

Leicestershire fast bowler Gavin Griffiths:

"I've been working hard on my batting so it was good to stick around with Colin Ackermann and put together a partnership.

"When we bowled we were really pleased with how many chances we created - not so pleased about putting a couple down, especially Dawid Malan twice."

Middlesex batsman Paul Stirling:

"It was nice to get a wicket at the end of the day. If we're going to make a way back into the game it will have to be in the first session.

"Once you get in on the pitch it does get easier, and you need guys who are in to push on and get a big score, like Ackermann did for them."