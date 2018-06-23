County Championship: Nottinghamshire wrap up emphatic win over Essex

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Nottinghamshire seamer Matt Milnes was playing in only his fourth first-class match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day four): Nottinghamshire 380 & 266: Moores 87, Libby 51; Quinn 3-23 Essex 206 & 139: Bopara 39; Milnes 4-44 Nottinghamshire (23 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 301 runs Scorecard

Defending champions Essex suffered their second loss of 2018 as Nottinghamshire completed a 301-run win on the final morning at Chelmsford.

After resuming on 88-4, the home side survived for just 23.5 overs before being bowled out for 139.

Ravi Bopara only added six to his overnight 33 not out before being caught behind off Matt Milnes (4-44).

Last-wicket pair Neil Wagner and Matt Quinn faced 50 dot balls before Wagner finally edged Samit Patel to slip.

The victory was Nottinghamshire's fourth of the season and the 23 points earned lifted them to second in the Division One table, 13 points behind leaders Surrey.

Having been set 441 to win, Essex's slim chances of victory disappeared on the third evening as they lost four wickets before the close, including Alastair Cook for a duck.

And Milnes struck in the third over of play when Bopara edged to replacement keeper Tom Keast, with nightwatchman Jamie Porter quickly falling in similar fashion to Luke Fletcher.

Harry Gurney knocked out Simon Harmer's off stump and the left-arm seamer was rewarded again when Adam Wheater dragged onto his stumps.

Matt Coles then gave 19-year-old Keast his third catch as he became Milnes' fourth victim of the innings, but Notts had to turn to spin before Patel sealed their first win at Chelmsford since 1984.

Essex captain Tom Westley told BBC Essex:

"We've been outplayed. They played better cricket than us over the last four days.

"It's bitterly disappointing. We set ourselves high standards, but unfortunately we weren't good enough.

"We didn't bat well enough in both innings. but I don't think there are any issues with the wicket. We just didn't play as well as we could.

"We've got some good memories against Somerset, we beat them twice last year, so we're going to draw on all those positives and hopefully have a really good week next week."

Nottinghamshire captain Chris Nash:

"It went well from the start to win the toss and go and bat, which we felt strongly about, and the partnerships we built on day one set us up. To get 380 here against their bowling attack was huge for us.

"All credit to Ross [Taylor]. The way he played was world class, he showed everyone how good he is and someone like Rooty [Billy Root], who got 32 and was involved in that partnership of over 100 got us all up for the rest of the game.

"We said in the dressing room that there were the headline acts - and quite rightly they will get all the credit - but alongside that there were some really solid performances from everyone."