Matt Renshaw: Injury ends Australia batsman's Somerset spell

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matt Renshaw scored Championship hundreds against Worcestershire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire

Australia opener Matt Renshaw will not play again for Somerset this summer after suffering a broken finger in their Championship defeat by Surrey.

The 22-year-old was due to stay at Taunton until 30 June and return on 19 August for the rest of the season.

Renshaw scored 513 Championship runs in six games, including three centuries, and 180 in six One-Day Cup innings.

"It's a huge blow to us because he has been brilliant both on and off the field," said head coach Jason Kerr.

"Matt sustained a fracture on the top of his finger. After speaking with Cricket Australia it has been agreed that he will return to Australia sooner rather than later.

"Sadly for us that means it is the end of his time with Somerset this season."

Somerset have never won the Championship title, but were top of the table prior to their innings defeat at Guildford on Friday.

Renshaw was signed by the county after compatriot Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour to South Africa.