T20 Blast: Chris Woakes fifty helps Birmingham Bears beat Northamptonshire

England all-rounder Chris Woakes' brilliant knock helped Birmingham Bears beat Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast.

Woakes hit six fours and four sixes in his 57 from 23 balls as the Bears made 187-7, with the Steelbacks falling short on 170-7 despite Josh Cobb's 103.

In the South Group, Roelof van der Merwe top-scored for Somerset with an unbeaten 34 as they beat Sussex by three wickets to go top of the table.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Surrey, Gloucestershire and Glamorgan.

Gloucestershire 's eight-wicket victory over Kent moved them level on points with the second-placed Spitfires, who failed to take advantage of opener Joe Denly's unbeaten 99 from 63 balls.

Miles Hammond made 51 for the visitors, before Ian Cockbain (32) and Benny Howell (20) steered them home with four balls to spare.

Surrey had Nic Maddinson to thank as they chased down Essex's 157-5 with 3.3 overs in hand, the Australian making 49 not out after Varun Chopra had earlier top-scored for Essex with 52.

And Ruaidhri Smith helped Glamorgan stay in contention to reach the quarter-finals, taking 4-6 from four overs as Middlesex were bowled out for 131.

Colin Ingram made 46 not out from 30 balls as the Welsh side took just 12.5 overs to reach their target.