T20 Blast: Derbyshire-Leics quarter-final hopes remain in balance after rain-off

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ateeq Javid had previously made just 30 in four T20 innings this season

Derbyshire and Leicestershire both kept alive their slim hopes of a T20 Blast quarter-final place as they each took a point from a rained-ruined game at the County Ground.

After a slightly rain-delayed start, the visitors recovered from 50-4 in the eighth over as Colin Ackermann and Ateeq Javid put on 51 in 43 balls.

But the rain returned at 20:00 BST with the Foxes on 103-4 after 14.3 overs.

With the showers failing to relent, the game was finally called off at 21:20.

Ackermann's 24 not out lifts him above Ben Raine as the Foxes' top T20 run scorer this season (with 342), while 28 for Ateeq, who won the T20 with the Bears in 2014, all but doubled his previous aggregate, the winter signing having previously made just 30 in four T20 innings this season.

Derbyshire and three-times winners Leicestershire both move up to 11 points in the north Ggoup - level with sixth-placed Birmingham Bears, with just one group game left.

They are both now within a point of fourth-placed Notts and fifth-placed Yorkshire ahead of their final group games on Friday, when Derbyshire visit table-toppers Durham, while Leicestershire are scheduled to host bottom side Northants.

But those games would prove immaterial if Notts win against Worcestershire at New Road on Sunday and Yorkshire win at Northampton on Thursday - as that would take both counties out of Derbyshire and Leicestershire's reach.

Derbyshire's hopes of making Finals Day for the first time were severely dented by their two straight midweek defeats in 24 hours at home to Northants, then at Worcester.

If Notts fail to win on Sunday and Lancashire win in Chester-le-Street against Durham, then the men from Old Trafford would join Durham and Worcestershire in the last eight.

T20 Blast scorecards