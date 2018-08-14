T20 Blast: Rashid, Mills bowl Sussex to win over Glamorgan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tymal Mills went for over £1 million in the 2017 IPL auction

Vitality Blast, Hove Sussex 186-5 (20 overs): Evans 63*, Burgess 39, Rawlins 35; Salter 2-29, Wagg 2-37 Glamorgan 88 all out (13.3 overs): Khan 3-9, Mills 3-20, Jordan 2-9 Sussex (2 pts) won by 98 runs

Sussex kept their T20 hopes alive with a 98-run victory over Glamorgan, whose own chances now hang in the balance.

Spinner Rashid Khan (3-9) sparked off a collapse as Glamorgan, chasing 187, crashed from 50-0 to 88 all out.

Tymal Mills (3-20) finished the game with a brilliant hat-trick after Chris Jordan took two wickets in an over.

Sussex accelerated hard in the second half of their innings to reach 186-5 at Hove after an unbeaten 63 from Laurie Evans eventually got them going.

Delray Rawlins (35), Michael Burgess (39) and Jofra Archer (22 not out off 6) gave valuable support.

Glamorgan started with a 50-run stand between Aneurin Donald and Craig Meschede before falling apart against some fine bowling.

Sussex move to within a point of fourth-placed Glamorgan, with a game in hand.

They can progress to the last eight with wins over Gloucestershire and Middlesex, while Glamorgan must now aim to beat sixth-placed Surrey in Cardiff on Friday night and hope for other South Group results to go their way.

Sussex batsman Laurie Evans told BBC Sport Wales:

"Our attack is so good when they get it right. We don't get it right all the time and some days we haven't got enough runs on the board, but it's a lot easier to bowl teams out when chasing nine or 10 runs an over.

"I managed to strike at 135 (runs per 100 balls)., I was expecting the worst since I didn't feel it was my best innings but when I look back at it I'll be happy because it allowed other guys to come in and strike the ball well.

"We've got two big games coming up, one away to Gloucestershire who're a great side, but we've kept ourselves in the mix and it's a must-win game."

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"The day had been going well but it fell apart and I don't have too many ideas about what happened, they've got strike bowlers who can take wickets and they knocked us over.

"On a wicket like that, that start was ideal and would have given us time to take care of Rashid Khan in the middle period, but unfortunately we couldn't make anything of a good start.

"It's never nice (not to have your fate in your own hands), but we need to win our next game (against Surrey), get back to the grindstone, turn it around on Friday and hopefully go through to the quarter-finals."