Brigade win North West Senior Cup final after devastating Britton spell

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Johnny Thompson contributed 104 runs for Brigade in his two innings

Andy Britton's seven second-innings wickets helped Brigade earn a 94-run win over Eglinton in the North West Senior Cup Final at Bready.

Johnny Thompson's combined tally of 104 runs helped Brigade set a second-innings target of 279 and despite a brave effort, Eglinton fell well short.

Brigade scored 261-7 in their first innings with Eglinton all out for 171.

Thompson's fifth-wicket stand of 78 with Niall McDonnell helped Brigade post 188 in the second innings.

The partnership saw Brigade recovering from 30-4 to leave Eglinton with an unlikely run chase.

On Friday, Eglinton won the toss and elected to field and this ploy appeared to pay off as the Derry side collapsed to 31-3.

But Kyle Magee and Thompson came to the rescue and added 86 for the third wicket before the latter and David Murdoch added a further half century for the fourth.

Number eight batsman Britton's unbeaten 50, which included four sixes, helped Brigade reach 261.

In reply, Eglinton started well with the score at 113 for three but their last seven wickets fell for only a further 58 runs.

North West Senior Cup Final

Brigade v Eglinton

Brigade (first Innings) 261-7 J Thompson 57, A Britton 50 no, D Murdoch 49, R Allen 2-29

Brigade second innings 188-9 (48 overs) N McDonnell 50, J Thompson 47; S Thompson 4-24

Eglinton (first innings) 171 (45.5 overs) J Millar 64, J Thompson 36, M Simpson 3-33, J Thompson 3-37

Eglinton (second innings) 184 J Miller 58; A Britton 7-24

Brigade win by 94 runs

Robinson Services NCU Premier League

Muckamore v North Down

Muckamore 85-4 - abandoned

Instonians P CIYMS

Armagh P Carrickfergus