T20 Blast: Glos top South Group after Sussex win, Somerset see off Hants

Image caption Gloucestershire win by four wickets

Gloucestershire's bowlers set the platform for a four-wicket victory over Sussex that lifted the county to the top of the T20 Blast South group table.

Excellent bowling and fielding had Sussex four down in six overs, with David Payne notably taking two wickets for only 14 runs from four overs.

Laurie Evans (46) and Jofra Archer (26) helped the hosts end the innings 127-8.

Opener Miles Hammond made 36 for Glos, who were never down on the run rate and reached their target in the 19th over.

Earlier, Somerset held off a Hampshire fightback to win by 16 runs.

After Johann Myburgh, Steven Davies and Peter Trego went for a combined 11, a revival led by James Hildreth's 57 saw Somerset post a total of 198 to defend.

In reply captain James Vince survived until the 15th over, hitting 74 before he was dismissed with Hants on 119-5.

Liam Dawson, one of only two visiting players to reach double figures, made 82 but was run out in the final over. Somerset bowler Jerome Taylor impressed with the ball in taking a five-wicket haul for just 14 runs, while Hants seamer Chris Wood also took five wickets, for 25.