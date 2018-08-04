Kia Super League: Leaders Loughborough Lightning beat Southern Vipers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elyse Villani's 61 was her first half-century in this season's Women's Super League

Women's Super League leaders Loughborough Lightning survived a late collapse to beat Southern Vipers.

New Zealand keeper Sara McGlashan's unbeaten 55 from 28 balls helped Vipers to 172-6 from their 20 overs.

Rachael Haynes' 53 from 34 balls got Lightning off to a good start, and they were cruising on 149-4 after 17 overs.

The hosts lost three wickets in 10 deliveries, but Elyse Villani (61) hit a four and a six in the final over to seal victory by three wickets.

Villani's efforts earned Loughborough their fifth win in six games to start the Super League season, but Vipers remain bottom, having still won only one game.