T20 Blast: Smith helps Glamorgan ease past Middlesex

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ruaidhri Smith made his debut for Scotland in 2016

Vitality Blast, Old Deer Park Middlesex 131 all out (20 overs): Fuller 46*, Scott 32; Smith 4-6, Van der Guten 4-31 Glamorgan 135-3 (12.5 overs): Ingram 46*, Carlson 40; Finn 2-37 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by seven wickets

Glamorgan raced to a seven-wicket victory over Middlesex inside 13 overs after an astonishing bowling display from Ruaidhri Smith.

Smith celebrated his 24th birthday by ripping through the Middlesex top four, allowing six runs from his four overs.

Timm van der Gugten (4-31) then helped restrict Middlesex to 131 despite James Fuller's 46 not out.

Kiran Carlson's 40 got Glamorgan going rapidly and Colin Ingram's unbeaten 46 saw them stroll home.

Smith's performance was the most economical spell delivered by the Welsh side in T20 cricket.

It was Glamorgan's third win in the space of six days to revitalise their qualifying campaign, while Middlesex will not advance in the tournament.

Glamorgan bowler Ruaidhri Smith told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a lovely birthday present and even better to get the win at the end. There were a couple of good balls and a couple of lucky ones off the inside edge, but everything was going my way.

"It's nice to get a few early wickets in the powerplay with a couple of big names.

"I think it's got to be up there in terms of how birthdays go, it couldn't get much better."