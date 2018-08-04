T20 Blast: Callum Ferguson hits ton as Worcestershire beat Nottinghamshire

Image caption Callum Ferguson ton leads Worcestershire to 72-run victory over Notts

Vitality Blast, Trent Bridge Worcestershire 206-2 (20 overs): Ferguson 102*, Moeen 65 Nottinghamshire 134 (17.2 overs): Mullaney 55; Parnell 3-20, Brown 3-21 Worcestershire won by 72 runs Scorecard

Callum Ferguson's unbeaten 102 helped Worcestershire beat Nottinghamshire by 72 runs to move three points clear at the top of the T20 Blast North Group.

The Australia international smashed two sixes and 10 fours in his 56-ball knock as he and Moeen Ali (65) put on 135 for the second wicket in 12.2 overs.

Notts then lost England one-day batsman Alex Hales for 11 as they set off in pursuit of Worcestershire's 206-2.

Steven Mullaney hit 55 but Notts were bowled out for only 134.

Mullaney, the only Nottinghamshire batsman to score more than 21, was carelessly run out when he failed to ground his bat as Ed Barnard threw the ball in and Ben Cox whipped off the bails.

Worcestershire's seventh victory from 10 group games leaves them three points clear of both second-placed Durham and Yorkshire in third.

And, with four games left to play, the New Road side know they need a maximum of two more wins to secure a place in the quarter-finals.