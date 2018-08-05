Kia Super League: Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds by seven wickets

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heather Knight's Western Storm are defending the Women's Super League title that they won for the first time in 2017

Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds by seven wickets to move level on points with leaders Loughborough Lightning in the Women's Super League.

Storm's victory at Scarborough was their fifth in six group games.

An opening stand of 119 between Lauren Winfield (48) and Beth Mooney (69) helped the hosts to 172-5 in 20 overs.

But India's Smriti Mandhana continued her excellent form with 56 off 36 balls and England captain Heather Knight (45 not out) saw Storm home.

Mandhana, who registered a century in Friday's win over Lancashire Thunder, has scored 338 runs in this summer's competition - almost double the amount of Yorkshire captain Winfield, who is second on the list with 181.