Callum Ferguson: Worcestershire secure Australia batsman's return for 2019

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Callum Ferguson has hit three centuries for Worcestershire, including a record-breaking 192 against Leicestershire

Australia batsman Callum Ferguson has committed to a second successive summer with Worcestershire.

The 33-year-old, who has hit three tons this season, will return as the county's main overseas player for 2019.

Ferguson recorded the highest-ever List A score by a Worcestershire batsman, with 192 on his debut against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.

"He has fitted in superbly so it was a no-brainer to have him come back," said head coach Kevin Sharp.

Sharp added: "The 192 against Leicestershire was up there with the best innings you will see.

"He has got a good record in all formats, he has loved it here and he has great relationships with everyone with the club."

Ferguson has been playing purely limited-overs cricket this summer, but could feature in all formats next year.

More on this story

One-Day Cup: Callum Ferguson follows up his 192 with 159 for Worcestershire

03 june 2018

T20 Blast: Callum Ferguson hits ton as Worcestershire beat Nottinghamshire

04 august 2018