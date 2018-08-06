Callum Ferguson: Worcestershire secure Australia batsman's return for 2019
Australia batsman Callum Ferguson has committed to a second successive summer with Worcestershire.
The 33-year-old, who has hit three tons this season, will return as the county's main overseas player for 2019.
Ferguson recorded the highest-ever List A score by a Worcestershire batsman, with 192 on his debut against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.
"He has fitted in superbly so it was a no-brainer to have him come back," said head coach Kevin Sharp.
Sharp added: "The 192 against Leicestershire was up there with the best innings you will see.
"He has got a good record in all formats, he has loved it here and he has great relationships with everyone with the club."
Ferguson has been playing purely limited-overs cricket this summer, but could feature in all formats next year.