Henry Nicholls: Derbyshire sign New Zealand batsman for T20 Blast

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Henry Nicholls scored 145 for New Zealand when they beat England in the first Test in Auckland this March

Derbyshire have signed New Zealand international batsman Henry Nicholls to replace Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz for the final two matches of this season's T20 Blast campaign.

He would also be available for the quarter-finals if Derbyshire progress.

The 26-year-old has made 49 appearances for his country across all formats, scoring 875 runs in 38 T20 matches.

Falcons T20 captain Gary Wilson said it was important they secured a replacement for Wahab.

"While Henry is not a like-for-like, he provides us with a powerful batting option and international experience," Wilson added. "This could be key as we try to close out some high-pressure games.

"He has an impressive white-ball record and we look forward to welcoming him to Derbyshire."

Derbyshire are fifth in the North Group, but just two points separate second-placed Durham and sixth-placed Notts Outlaws.