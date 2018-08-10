England v India: James Anderson takes 5-20 to hurry tourists out for 107

Image copyright Getty Images

Image caption Highlights: Anderson stars in rain-delayed day as India crumble

Second Specsavers Test, Lord's (day two of five) India 107: Anderson 5-20, Woakes 2-19 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

James Anderson took 5-20 as England bowled a woeful India out for 107 on a rain-affected second day of the second Test at Lord's.

India fell to 15-3 after being asked to bat in conditions perfectly suited for swing bowling.

Anderson struck twice early on before the first of two lengthy rain delays.

Chris Woakes took 2-19, including captain Virat Kohli, in an extended evening session as India - 1-0 down in the series - folded in only 35.2 overs.

Woakes, returning to the side in place of Ben Stokes, and Anderson bowled superbly to expose India's poor technique against the moving ball.

Only the intervention of Mohammed Shami, the number 11, pushed India beyond 100 before Ishant Sharma was trapped lbw by Anderson to wrap up the innings.

With the weather set to improve on Saturday, India face a sizeable task to drag themselves back into the match.

Image caption 'It's been coming!' - Woakes removes India captain Kohli

England seize control of series?

The thrilling contest at Edgbaston, which England won by 31 runs, suggested this would be an evenly matched five-Test series.

However, India's performance with the bat at Lord's was reminiscent of their poor showing four years ago.

In typically overcast English conditions, the India batsmen's footwork and shot selection left much to be desired.

Four batsmen perished to catches behind the wicket, while the final three batsmen to fall were lbw playing across their pads.

For all the fragility of England's batting, the hosts have a fine chance to seize control of this Test and put the series beyond India.

Anderson & Woakes punish India

It was undoubtedly a good toss to win for England captain Joe Root, and Kohli admitted that, had he won it, he would have bowled first.

Anderson was superb, moving the ball away from the right-handers, and at one point was bowling to five slips and a gully.

The dismissal of the openers set the tone for the day: Murali Vijay attempted to clip an Anderson outswinger through mid-wicket and was bowled, before KL Rahul pushed forward and edged to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

India never settled between the rain interruptions - the first lasted two hours and the second more than three - proved by Cheteshwar Pujara's comical run-out immediately after lunch.

Pujara, returning to the side in place of Shikhar Dhawan, attempted to pinch a single to point, but Kohli changed his mind mid-pitch and debutant Ollie Pope collected the ball before ambling to the batsman's end and knocking the bails off.

Image caption Kohli 'fright' leads to Pujara run-out

Woakes pressed England's advantage after more rain with took two wickets in two overs.

Kohli and Hardik Pandya were caught by Jos Buttler at second slip, both immediately after being dropped in the same position.

With Dinesh Karthik bowled through the gate by a Sam Curran inswinger, India were thankful for Ravichandran Ashwin's 29 from number eight to reach three figures.

The only blight for England was their catching. As well as Buttler's drops, Root also put down Ajinkya Rahane at fourth slip.

The brilliant Anderson ensured the mistakes were not costly.

Image caption Anderson dismisses Vijay with fifth ball

A 'perfect' day for England - what they said

England's James Anderson on BBC Test Match Special: "After a day like that everyone is on a real high.

"We'll enjoy tonight in the dressing room and come back fully focused tomorrow knowing a good day with the bat and we could be well ahead in this game."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on TMS: "The day has been so perfect for England - winning the toss, two early wickets, then the run-out, then a breather, then more wickets.

"When conditions are like this England are as good as anyone in the world, but the technical side of India's play in these conditions is so far short of what is required.

"I don't think the ball will do anywhere near as much when England bat tomorrow."

Ex-England spinner Phil Tufnell on TMS: "It was another incredible day in this Test series. The conditions have really fallen in England's lap."

