Andre Russell takes hat-trick and scores ton in CPL

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Russell hit 13 sixes in his 121 not out

Caribbean Premier League, Trinidad Trinbago Knight Riders 223-6 (20 overs): Munro 61, McCullum 56, Russell 3-38 Jamaica Tallawahs 225-6 (19.3 overs): Russell 121 not out, Lewis 51, Ali Khan 3-24 Jamaica Tallawahs won by four wickets Scorecard

Andre Russell took a hat-trick and then hit the fastest century in the Twenty20 Caribbean Premier League as he helped Jamaica Tallawahs to victory.

West Indies all-rounder Russell came in at 15-3 against Trinbago Knight Riders as his side chased 224 to win.

He was dropped off his first ball by Ali Khan before smashing a 40-ball ton and making 121 as his side reached their target with three balls to spare.

Russell had earlier taken a hat-trick in the 20th over of Trinbago's innings.

He finished with figures of 3-38 before his record CPL innings.

Russell had set the previous fastest century benchmark in the tournament with a 42-ball ton in 2016 and beat it by two balls in an innings which included 13 sixes and six fours, with a strike-rate of 246.94.