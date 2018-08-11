Club cricket results in NI

Image copyright Press Eye

Saturday 11 August

Robinson Services Premier League

CIYMS took another step towards winning the title with a 174-run win at Muckamore but Waringstown kept in touch with a four-wicket success against Instonians.

CI have 32 points from nine games, Waringstown 28 from 10 with Inst third with 20 from 10.

CSNI v Armagh

Armagh 158 RSP

Abandoned

Muckamore v CIYMS

CIYMS 314-6 J Van der Merwe 82

Muckamore 140

CIYMS won by 174 runs

North Down v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 340-6 A Botha

North Down 15-0 RSP

Abandoned

Waringstown v Instonians

Instonians 208 A White 58

Waringstown (set D/L target of 173 from 34 overs) 173-6 J Hall 39, L Nelson 28 no, R Dennison 27

Waringstown won by four wickets (D/L)

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Bready are one bonus point short of winning the title. In fact, had they defeated Coleraine by 40 runs instead of 38 they would already be the champions.

Ardmore v Brigade

Ardmore 177 G Neely 61 no

Brigade 178-6 K Magee 43 no

Brigade won by four wickets

Bready v Coleraine

Bready 258-9 A Austin 55, D Scanlon 53

Coleraine 220-9 S Campbell 46, T Chopra 36

Bready won by 38 runs

Fox Lodge v Donemana

Fox Lodge 241 J Milligan 118 no

Donemana 245-7 M Cooray 65, R Dougherty 50, J McIntyre 3-37

Donemana won by three wickets

Eglinton v Strabane

Eglinton 265-5 M Erlank 101

Strabane 155 P Gillespie 119

Eglinton won by 110 runs