Club cricket results in NI
Saturday 11 August
Robinson Services Premier League
CIYMS took another step towards winning the title with a 174-run win at Muckamore but Waringstown kept in touch with a four-wicket success against Instonians.
CI have 32 points from nine games, Waringstown 28 from 10 with Inst third with 20 from 10.
CSNI v Armagh
Armagh 158 RSP
Abandoned
Muckamore v CIYMS
CIYMS 314-6 J Van der Merwe 82
Muckamore 140
CIYMS won by 174 runs
North Down v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 340-6 A Botha
North Down 15-0 RSP
Abandoned
Waringstown v Instonians
Instonians 208 A White 58
Waringstown (set D/L target of 173 from 34 overs) 173-6 J Hall 39, L Nelson 28 no, R Dennison 27
Waringstown won by four wickets (D/L)
Long's SuperValu Premier League
Bready are one bonus point short of winning the title. In fact, had they defeated Coleraine by 40 runs instead of 38 they would already be the champions.
Ardmore v Brigade
Ardmore 177 G Neely 61 no
Brigade 178-6 K Magee 43 no
Brigade won by four wickets
Bready v Coleraine
Bready 258-9 A Austin 55, D Scanlon 53
Coleraine 220-9 S Campbell 46, T Chopra 36
Bready won by 38 runs
Fox Lodge v Donemana
Fox Lodge 241 J Milligan 118 no
Donemana 245-7 M Cooray 65, R Dougherty 50, J McIntyre 3-37
Donemana won by three wickets
Eglinton v Strabane
Eglinton 265-5 M Erlank 101
Strabane 155 P Gillespie 119
Eglinton won by 110 runs