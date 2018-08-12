Kia Super League: Yorkshire Diamonds thrash Surrey Stars by nine wickets

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Yorkshire Diamonds wicketkeeper Beth Mooney hit an unbeaten 44 in a straightforward run-chase

Kia Super League Surrey Stars 66 (16.4 overs): Lee 13, Kapp, 13; Langston 3-14, Levick 2-6 Yorkshire Diamonds 67-1 (9.3 overs): Mooney 44*, Winfield 14; Marsh 1-20 Scorecard

Yorkshire Diamonds cruised to a nine-wicket win over Surrey Stars to register a bonus-point victory and move off the bottom of the Kia Super League.

The Diamonds chose to field after winning the toss and put in a fine display to bowl the Stars out for 66.

Opener Beth Mooney hit an unbeaten 44 as the hosts reached their target inside 10 overs to keep their hopes of qualifying for finals day alive.

Yorkshire move up to fifth in the table as Surrey remain third.

The Stars are three points ahead of fourth-placed Lancashire Thunder - and a further two ahead of the Diamonds - with two games of the regular campaign remaining.

The top three sides will qualify for finals day on Monday, 27 August, with leaders Western Storm and Loughborough Lightning having already booked their spots in Hove.

Surrey were immediately on the back foot at York when Katherine Brunt removed Bryony Smith for 1 in the second over.

Surrey recovered to 34-1 but, after Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee departed in quick succession, they collapsed to 41-5 and then lost their final five wickets for six runs.

Beth Langston (3-14) and Katie Levick (2-6) were the pick of the Yorkshire bowlers, and Mooney helped guide the Diamonds home with the loss of just one wicket, as Lauren Winfield was dismissed for 14.