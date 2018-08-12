Weekend cricket scoreboard

Image copyright Press Eye

Sunday 12 August

Irish Cup holders Waringstown will meet Merrion in the final of this season's competition after a comfortable 167-run victory at Strabane.

They were put in to bat and were 123 for three after 17.2 overs before Kyle McCallan and Shaheen Khan combined for a most beneficial fourth wicket partnership of 122. The target of 331 was much too strong for the home side.

Irish Cup semi-finals

Strabane v Waringstown

Waringstown 331-7 K McCallan 75, S Khan 68, A Dennison 47

Strabane 164 A Gillespie 57

Waringstown won by 167 runs

Clontarf v Merrion

Clontarf 205 B Coghlan 56, D Delaney 44 no

Merrion 206-8 J Anderson 99 no; D Joyce 40

Merrion won by two wickets

National Cup semi-finals

Ballyspallen v Rush

Rush 212-6 Ballyspallen 142

Rush won by 70 runs

Co Galway v Limerick

Co Galway 97

Limerick 99-5

Limerick won by five wickets

Robinson Services Premier League

Carrickfergus v Instonians - 40 overs

Carrickfergus 171-9 A Haggan 47, S Getkate 3-30

Instonians 167

Carrickfergus won by four runs

CSNI v North Down

North Down 277 R Pretorius 130 no

CSNI 278-4 M Ellison 131, M Topping 55 no

CSNI won by six wickets

Long's SuperValu Premier League

In a rain effected fixture Brigade defeated Bready by seven runs but the league leaders still clinched the title. Going into the game Bready only needed one bonus point and attained five.

Brigade v Bready

Brigade 210-8 K Magee 46, R MacBeth 40, C Olphert 4-41

Bready set D/L target of 172 from 25 overs - 164 C Young 50,

Brigade won by seven runs

Brigade 20 points, Bready five.

Saturday 11 August

Robinson Services Premier League

CIYMS took another step towards winning the title with a 174-run win at Muckamore but Waringstown kept in touch with a four-wicket success against Instonians.

CI have 32 points from nine games, Waringstown 28 from 10 with Inst third with 20 from 10.

CSNI v Armagh

Armagh 158 RSP

Abandoned

Muckamore v CIYMS

CIYMS 314-6 J Van der Merwe 82

Muckamore 140

CIYMS won by 174 runs

North Down v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 340-6 A Botha

North Down 15-0 RSP

Abandoned

Waringstown v Instonians

Instonians 208 A White 58

Waringstown (set D/L target of 173 from 34 overs) 173-6 J Hall 39, L Nelson 28 no, R Dennison 27

Waringstown won by four wickets (D/L)

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Bready are one bonus point short of winning the title. In fact, had they defeated Coleraine by 40 runs instead of 38 they would already be the champions.

Ardmore v Brigade

Ardmore 177 G Neely 61 no

Brigade 178-6 K Magee 43 no

Brigade won by four wickets

Bready v Coleraine

Bready 258-9 A Austin 55, D Scanlon 53

Coleraine 220-9 S Campbell 46, T Chopra 36

Bready won by 38 runs

Fox Lodge v Donemana

Fox Lodge 241 J Milligan 118 no

Donemana 245-7 M Cooray 65, R Dougherty 50, J McIntyre 3-37

Donemana won by three wickets

Eglinton v Strabane

Eglinton 265-5 M Erlank 101

Strabane 155 P Gillespie 119

Eglinton won by 110 runs