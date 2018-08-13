Alex Lees: Durham sign Yorkshire opening batsman

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alex Lees has been selected by England Lions for tours to Sri Lanka and South Africa

Durham have signed Yorkshire's former limited overs captain Alex Lees.

The 25-year-old batsman will move to Chester-le-Street on loan for the rest of the 2018 season before beginning a three-year-deal with the club.

The opener could make his debut in the County Championship Division Two clash at Glamorgan starting on 19 August.

Lees has scored just under 5,000 runs in 89 first-class matches at an average of 34.53 and helped Yorkshire win the County Championship in 2014 and 2015.

"When an English batsman of his age and ability becomes available it's a no-brainer and we're pleased that he has chosen Durham, as we were aware that other counties were looking at him," said Durham head coach Jon Lewis.

"Adding him into our squad gives us great options across both red ball and white ball and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to develop during the coming years at Durham and put himself back in contention for an England spot."