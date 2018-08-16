Ben Stokes does not deserve warm reception from England fans - Michael Vaughan

Image caption I thought Stokes might have wanted a break - Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says all-rounder Ben Stokes "does not deserve" a warm reception from England fans in the third Test against India on Saturday.

Stokes was involved in a fracas in Bristol last September but was found not guilty of affray on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is set to return to the side at Trent Bridge having missed the second Test while on trial.

"He has brought the game into disrepute," Vaughan told BBC Sport.

"Knowing the England cricket fans as I do, they will give him a reception. I don't think he deserves that," the 43-year-old added.

"He's certainly not a hero, as some have portrayed him to be."

Vaughan, who captained England between 2003 and 2008, reiterated that Stokes should be allowed to return to the Test side but said he was surprised the Durham player had not considered taking a break from cricket.

"I can't get my head around why he wouldn't want to take a little bit of time off - even if England wanted him.

"He's just gone through eight days in crown court.

"I thought he might have wanted to take a bit of a breather from the game - to just step back, assess what's gone on and be close to his family. They're the ones who have been put through a hell of a lot over the last 10 months.

"I do think he owes many an apology.

"The cricketing fans around Ben will cheer him and love him. But most away from cricket don't see him in a great light at all. He has to win back quite a lot of people in terms of the perception of what he is."

'Pope should keep his place'

With Stokes likely to return against India, England will have to drop one of the players who helped them to a convincing win over India in the second Test at Lord's, which put the hosts 2-0 up in the series.

Vaughan argued that Surrey batsman Ollie Pope, who made his debut at the age of 20 in that match, should retain his place.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pope scored 28 on his debut at Lord's

"I don't think it should be Pope [who makes way]," he said.

"You could look at Jos Buttler. In two Test matches against India, he's not really done a great deal.

"You could drop Adil Rashid. If the pitch is going to be the same as at Edgbaston and Lord's and it's going to swing around, do you need a spinner?"