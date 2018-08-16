T20 Blast: Surrey miss out on last eight despite beating Glamorgan

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Tom Curran does the Dele celebration

T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens Glamorgan 183-8 (20 overs): Lloyd 39, Carlson 35, Cooke 31; Curran 3-30 Surrey 60-0 (5 overs): Finch 44* Surrey (2 pts) won by 24 runs (DLS method)

Surrey and Glamorgan both missed out on T20 quarter-final qualification after Surrey's rain-affected win in Cardiff, as Sussex held on to fourth place in the group.

Surrey raced to 60-0 in five overs to claim victory by 24 runs when rain halted play.

Chasing 184 to win, Aaron Finch hammered 44 not out off 16 balls.

But the result became irrelevant when Sussex completed a 31-run victory over Middlesex.

Earlier Glamorgan reached 183-8 with David Lloyd's 39 proving the top score, even though the top six all passed 20.

Tom Curran (3-30) and Gareth Batty (0-23) were the pick of the Surrey attack.

But they had to settle for fifth in the South group with Glamorgan in sixth, despite a better than 50 percent record.

Glamorgan seam bowler Timm van der Gugten will miss the Championship match against Durham starting on Sunday 19 August with shoulder damage suffered while fielding, with a scan due the following day.

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"It is obviously frustrating as we came here with high hopes.

"I am a positive person and felt we could put a good performance in... to have it end like this is a bit of a letdown.

"At the time I thought 183 would be enough, but it was not ideal once it started raining again."

Surrey captain Jade Dernbach told BBC Radio London:

"We always knew we had to get a win but we were relying on another result which is never a good place to be.

"Finchy has been prolific all season and he's continued to do it in the two games that really mattered, I can't say enough good things about him.

"Missed opportunities is the phrase that comes to mind, we left two victories out there, certainly the second game against Kent and then Sunday against Gloucestershire. When it gets that tight, things like that make the difference."