Jeet Raval: Yorkshire sign New Zealand batsman for the rest of the 2018 season

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Opener Jeet Raval has made 11 Test appearances for New Zealand, averaging 38.11 runs

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand international batsman Jeet Raval for the remainder of the 2018 season.

The 29-year-old will initially act as injury cover for his compatriot Kane Williamson, out with a bruised finger.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: "Kane has spoken highly of Jeet. We look forward to him joining."

Raval added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to get this opportunity. Hopefully I will be able to contribute in a positive way."