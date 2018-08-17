England v India: Virat Kohli says players' careers are not at stake in third Test

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kohli is the only India player to have scored more than 100 runs combined in the series so far

England v India, third Specsavers Test Venue: Trent Bridge Date: 18-22 August Time: 11:00 BST

India captain Virat Kohli says that none of his players' careers are at stake in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge.

India's batsmen were woefully exposed in a huge defeat at Lord's that left them 2-0 down in the five-match series.

The tourists are ranked the best Test side in the world but have won only one series outside Asia since 2011.

"We need to focus on this Test match and not think about whether someone's career is on the line," said Kohli.

"These are just things that are created on the outside and people like to make a lot of nothing.

"We are not thinking whether someone's career is on the line or what's going to happen to their future."

Kohli is averaging 60 after two Tests of the series, but none of the other batsmen in his side has managed to pass 33.

At Lord's, as the ball moved around in overcast conditions, the visitors were bowled out for 107 and 130.

"When you play here in these conditions, then you have to accept that even if you are batting on 100, you are not set," said Kohli.

"You can get a good ball at any time and you have to accept that as a batsman and go out to bat.

"We have spoken about a lot of these things and it matters how we show it on the field."

Kohli struggled with a back problem at Lord's but has declared himself fit to play in Nottingham.

"I'm feeling absolutely fine," he said. "It's been an issue that's coming on and off again. I first got it in 2011 and it happens with the workload.

"All you can do is strengthen the muscles around it. A bit of strengthening, ample rest and proper rehab gets me back into shape.

"I've had it a couple of times before so it's not a new development. I knew how to handle it."