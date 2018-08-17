Jason Roy: Surrey batsman misses vital T20 game with self-inflicted injury

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Jason Roy has scored 163 runs for Surrey in this season's T20 Blast competition

Batsman Jason Roy will miss Surrey's final T20 Blast group game because of a self-inflicted facial injury.

The 28-year-old was hurt when he threw his bat down in the dressing room after being out first ball against Hampshire and it bounced up into his face.

"I'm extremely embarrassed and apologetic to my team-mates and fans for this moment of stupidity," he said.

Surrey must beat Glamorgan on Friday and hope Sussex lose to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Roy has played 31 T20 internationals and 65 one-dayers for England, but has only managed one half-century in this summer's Blast competition, and was annoyed with himself after being bowled by Hampshire's 17-year-old Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

"Following my dismissal on Wednesday evening, I threw my bat into the ground purely out of self-frustration," he added.

"I've never been so motivated and so positive about my game, and I assure you I will learn from my mistake as I am my own biggest critic."

It has not been a great week for Surrey, with all-rounder Scott Borthwick suffering a broken wrist in training for the Hampshire game.