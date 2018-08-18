Kia Super League: Loughborough Lightning set up final place despite defeat

Image caption Highlights: Stars reach finals day after tense finish

Loughborough Lightning sealed a Kia Super League final place despite their defeat by Yorkshire Diamonds while Surrey and Western Storm set up a semi-final against each other at Finals Day.

Yorkshire opener Beth Mooney hit 75 as they finished their innings on 148-6.

Rachael Haynes top scored with 47 for Loughborough but they fell three runs short of their target as Yorkshire won.

Meanwhile, Surrey finished on 160-5 at the Oval to reach the Storm's 159-run target and win by five wickets.

Leading the table by three points going into the final set of group games, Loughborough go straight through to the final for the first time despite their defeat.

Needing to win to have any chance of stealing third position from Surrey in the table and a place at Finals Day, Lancashire Lightning set bottom side Southern Vipers a target of 163 from their innings.

The struggling Vipers ensured a bottom place finish as the Thunder won by nine runs, but it was not enough for Lancashire as Surrey's victory helped them clinch the final semi-final spot.

Storm's luck with the bat

In an otherwise comfortable innings, the Storm were fortunate when Fran Wilson's drive was dropped by Mady Villiers.

Soon after, Heather Knight remained at the crease on 36 as she was well caught by Villiers off the bowling of Natalie Sciver, but umpire Nick Cook gave a no ball.

Knight then progressed to 62 before she was run out by Laura Marsh but the Storm finished with a respectable 158-5.

Surrey powered through the early stages of their innings, with Lizelle Lee hitting 22 runs off the final over of the powerplay off the bowling of Stafanie Taylor (1-43).

The hosts lost Lee two runs shy of her half century as she set a 90-run first-wicket partnership with Bryony Smith but they coasted to their 159-run target.

Despite their defeat, Storm ensured they would play at their third consecutive KSL Finals Day as they finished second in the table and set up another meeting with Surrey in the semi-final on 27 August.