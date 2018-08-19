County Championship: Late wickets put Surrey in charge against Lancashire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Surrey's Jade Dernbach celebrates bowling Alex Davies for a duck

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one): Surrey 211: Finch 43, Curran 40; Bailey 5-53 Lancashire 134-6: Vilas 61; Morkel 2-10, Clarke 2-23 Surrey 3pts, Lancashire 3pts Scorecard

County Championship leaders Surrey fought back strongly after being bowled out for 211 by Lancashire.

The hosts lost wickets at a consistent rate, Aaron Finch top scoring with 43, and were all out by tea.

Lancashire's reply got off to a terrible start when they lost Alex Davies to a duck in the first over.

After slumping to 43-3, a half century from Dane Vilas (61) steadied the ship before three late wickets swung the game back in Surrey's favour.

Vilas' partnership with Shiv Chanderpaul (25 not out) looked set to guide Lancashire to a good score before some late-evening drama under the Oval floodlights.

England's Sam Curran (1-46) had Vilas caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, and Rikki Clarke took the wickets of Steve Croft and nightwatchman Matthew Parkinson in the same over to put the hosts in control going into day two.