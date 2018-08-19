County Championship: Durham seamers on top against Glamorgan

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Glamorgan batsman David Lloyd was caught and bowled by Durham's captain Paul Collingwood

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one): Glamorgan 154 (49.1 overs): Smith 36; Salisbury 3-34, Rushworth 3-36 Durham 75-0 (20 overs): Lees 53* Durham (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (0 pts) by 79 runs Scorecard

Durham finished day one in Cardiff on top as they reached 79-0 in reply to Glamorgan's 154 all out.

The visitors' seamers were nearly always in control with Chris Rushworth (3-36) the pick of the attack backed up by Matt Salisbury (3-34).

Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd and Ruaidhri Smith all passed 30 but no-one managed a substantial contribution in gloomy conditions.

Debutant Alex Lees then hit 53 not out as Durham showed more application.

It was a first half-century of the season for Lees, newly transferred from Yorkshire, to back up the good work of the visitors' attack.

Rain in the morning and bad light in the evening took 26 overs off the day.

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was difficult conditions there when we started, an overcast day and a wicket that's been under cover for the past 48 hours, but we managed to scrape up to some sort of score and hopefully we can come back, take a few early wickets and it's the type of pitch where you can take three or four quickly.

"They're a quality bowling attack, it was moving around and it was a case of backing your skills, but most of the lads got decent balls- so we've got to come back and show a bit of fight."

Durham coach Jon Lewis:

"Good bowling conditions there today no doubt, but you've got to exploit them well. Chris and Matt upfront were good, and they were well supported by the whole group of bowlers.

"Conditions didn't change dramatically, there was a mizzle all day, but we were positive (with the bat), selections (of shots) were very accurate.

"It's not easy on your debut, Alex wanted to do well as he did want to do well at Yorkshire but he needed a fresh challenge, and to start well makes things a lot easier for him, I thought he was excellent."