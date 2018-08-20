County Championship: Durham set for third Championship win

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Glamorgan wicket-keeper Chris Cooke concentrates after his side failed to take a single wicket on day one against Durham after being bowled out for 154

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two): Glamorgan 154 & 79-7 Steel 2-7, Rushworth 2-9, McCarthy 2-11 Durham 295 (73.2 overs): Patel 95*, Lees 69; Smith 5-87 Glamorgan 3 pts, Durham 5 pts Scorecard

Durham are set for a third Championship win of 2018 as Glamorgan crashed to 79-7 in their second innings.

The home side collapsed again in the evening gloom against Chris Rushworth (2-9) and Matt Salisbury (2-11).

Earlier Indian all-rounder Axar Patel made a hard-hit 95 not out off 99 balls on debut, marshalling the tail to steer Durham to 295 all out.

Alex Lees made 69 on his first appearance, before Ruaidhri Smith claimed a career-best 5-87.

A first-innings lead of 141 seemed to demoralise Glamorgan, with occasional spinner Cameron Steel claiming two wickets as the light deteriorated, before rain denied Durham the chance to wrap up a two-day victory with Glamorgan still 62 behind.

Glamorgan's struggles on the field came at the same time as the news that 21-year-old batsman Aneurin Donald, who has been out of the Championship side since May, has left to join first division Hampshire.

Durham all-rounder Axar Patel told BBC Newcastle:

"Very close to a hundred, and it's a great feeling when you've got runs on debut on a wicket such as this where it's moving a bit, so I'm happy.

"I was thinking of hitting a six on the last ball (of the over) to score my century, I thought my partner would survive, he couldn't but that's part of the game and you can't blame anybody. It's nice I made 95 runs and the best part is that the team is in a good position."

Glamorgan all-rounder Ruaidhri Smith told BBC Sport Wales:

"It wasn't a great day for the team and it would have been nicer to get my first five-for in a stronger position for the team. Pleased to get my first one, and I'll look back on it with pride, I think I've bowled better in the past but it was my day today with the ball.

"It's been overcast the whole game, Lees and Patel batted very well, and it was a shame we couldn't get a better start but hopefully we'll get past their score.

"The more games I've played, the more comfortable I feel bowling and it's just gone on from there, getting more overs under my belt in a season uninterrupted by injuries, which has been a big thing for me."