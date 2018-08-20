County Championship: Derbyshire boosted by Godleman century at Sussex

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Billy Godleman is in his sixth season with Derbyshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day two): Sussex 440: Brown 116, Wiese 93, Finch 82; Ferguson 4-106 Derbyshire 315-5: Godleman 122, Madsen 72; Derbyshire (6 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 125 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman hit a century as his side enjoyed a strong day at the crease against Sussex.

The hosts added a further 40 runs to their overnight score of 400-7, with all-rounder David Wiese falling seven short of his ton to the bowling of Lockie Ferguson (4-106).

After losing opener Ben Slater for 24, Godleman (122) and Wayne Madsen (72) put on 130 for the second wicket.

Derbyshire reached 315-5 at the close, trailing by 125 runs.