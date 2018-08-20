England v India: Jonny Bairstow fractures finger in third Test

Image caption 'That was painful' - Bairstow fractures finger

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow fractured the middle finger on his left hand on the third morning of the third Test against India.

The 28-year-old was struck when attempting to take a delivery from James Anderson.

Bairstow left Trent Bridge for an X-ray, which revealed what England described as a "small" fracture.

Jos Buttler took the gloves but Bairstow is expected to bat in England's second innings.

There is no indication whether Bairstow will miss any of the remaining Tests in the five-match series, which England lead 2-0.

Bairstow sustained the blow when attempting what looked like a regulation take after Cheteshwar Pujara left a ball during India's second innings.

Bairstow bent over in pain, then left the field with his hand covered by his cap.

Buttler, who has kept wicket in 15 previous Tests, made his way for his keeping kit almost as soon as Barstow was struck, perhaps giving an indication of the immediate significance of the injury.

England also have another keeping option in Ollie Pope in their side.

Therefore, any need to replace Bairstow behind the stumps is perhaps not as big of a concern as filling his spot at number five in the batting order.

England's batting problems continued in the first innings of the third Test, when they were bowled out for 161.