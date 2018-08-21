County Championship: Sam Robson & Max Holden help Middlesex rally against Northants

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Middlesex's Sam Robson passed 50 for only the second time this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Wantage Road (day three): Northamptonshire 346: Vasconcelos 140; Harris 7-83 Middlesex 187 & 374-9: Holden 94, Harris 79*, Robson 72; Kleinveldt 3-69 Middlesex (3 pts) lead Northamptonshire (6 pts) by 215 runs Scorecard

Middlesex batted through the day to give themselves hope of an improbable win against Northamptonshire.

After being made to follow on, the visitors started the day on 32-1 and their hopes were hit when Stevie Eskinazi, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan made just 25 runs between them.

However, big half-centuries from Sam Robson (72) and Max Holden (94) got Middlesex back in it.

James Harris ended the day on 79 not out to give the visitors a lead of 215.

The 28-year-old seamer, who took seven wickets in Northamptonshire's first innings, is now just nine runs from beating his highest first-class score.

Northants head coach David Ripley:

"If you would have said on day one in the conditions that we had to come back on the final day to chase 220, we would have taken that.

"We've still got a good opportunity to win and we should be favourites with the wicket how it is now but we've still got to go and do it.

"We showed a lot of heart, bowlers kept coming in but two guys got stuck in and built a stand and that's what we'll need."

Middlesex's Max Holden:

"We were obviously in a tricky position and I'm really pleased I was able to contribute and help get us back into a good position.

"We've made a habit of not starting games as well as we would have liked but the character the guys have showed is testament to the team's attitude.

"We're in a good position to win now because there is still enough left in this wicket."