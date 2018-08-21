County Championship: Hampshire pile pressure on Nottinghamshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hampshire batsman Tom Alsop missed out out on his first Championship century of the season after being dismissed on 99

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Hampshire 277 & 399-7 dec: Vince 147, Alsop 99; Footitt 3-69 Nottinghamshire 166 & 128-4: Brathwaite 48, Mullaney 29*; Dawson 2-58 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) require a further 383 runs to beat Hampshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire are poised for a final-day victory in their Division One match against Nottinghamshire after setting the visitors a target of 511 to win.

After resuming on 253-4, Tom Alsop fell one run short of his century.

Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott then put on an unbroken stand of 63 for the eighth wicket as Hampshire eventually declared on 399-7.

Kraigg Brathwaite hit 48 as Notts were reduced to 85-4 before rallying to reach 128-4 at the close.

Abbott, Dawson (2-58) and Fidel Edwards had all struck as the relegation-threatened hosts turned up the pressure on Notts after capitalising with the bat.

Alsop had added 36 to his overnight score before being caught by Matthew Carter off the bowling of the returning Mark Footitt (3-69), while Rilee Rossouw added a useful 36 before being trapped lbw by Luke Fletcher.

Steven Mullaney (29 not out) and Riki Wessels, unbeaten on 17, will resume for Notts on Wednesday knowing they face an uphill task to at least salvage a draw.

Hampshire wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Alsop:

"It was one of those evenings where it could have gone either way but we are happy to have taken four wickets.

"We created plenty of chances. Hopefully, we can take hold of them and win. There is still enough in the pitch.

"Fidel and Abbo threatened the stumps and there is still movement, whether it is up or down. Daws is also getting some good spin.

"The second new ball could be key. Missing Dale is a loss but with the bowlers we have they still have brilliant spells in them."

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Mark Footitt:

"It has been a long time, over a year, since I played for Notts, but it has been really positive and almost like making my debut again.

"The reason I came back to Notts was to test myself against a tough bowling unit and being a part of it.

"It hasn't work out until now but now I am in the team the tough part is to stay in it. I did ok and it was nice to take some wickets.

"We are massively being the 8-ball in this match but with Mull there and Riki the batters will work their back sides off to work a way to save this game."