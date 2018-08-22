County Championship: Worcestershire beat Yorkshire to boost survival hopes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Moeen Ali's best bowling figures remain his 6-29 against Lancashire in July 2012

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day four): Yorkshire 216 & 170: Williamson 61; Moeen 6-49 Worcestershire 572-7 dec: Moeen 219, Mitchell 178 Worcestershire (24 pts) beat Yorkshire (1 pt) by an innings and 186 runs Scorecard

Division One strugglers Worcestershire wrapped up an innings-and-186-runs victory over Yorkshire on the fourth morning at Scarborough.

Yorkshire, who began day four on 140-6 and trailing by 216 runs, were eventually dismissed for 170.

England's Moeen Ali further pressed his case for a Test recall with second-innings figures of 6-49 to follow his double century with the bat.

Dillon Pennington took the final two wickets to seal a 24-point win.

Worcestershire needed only 10.1 overs to seal a victory that lifted them out of the relegation zone, although they may drop back into the bottom two depending on the results of the ongoing games involving Hampshire and Lancashire.

At the same time that England were being beaten by India in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Moeen's outstanding all-round performance was propelling his county side to a convincing win.

The off-spinner bowled England limited-overs colleague David Willey to complete a five-wicket haul before Matthew Fisher edged behind to wicketkeeper Ben Cox.

Pennington bowled Jack Brooks for his first wicket of the innings and then had last man Josh Poysden caught at slip to complete Worcestershire's biggest Championship victory in 12 years.

As well as being their heaviest defeat of Yorkshire, it was the county's eighth biggest in their 119-year history - and a personal triumph for Pears boss Kevin Sharp, the former Tykes player and coach.

Worcestershire head coach Kevin Sharp told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"I worked for Yorkshire for 25 years and have really enjoyed coming back here this week. I've caught up with a lot of old friends. But I'm head coach with Worcestershire now and came here to do a job.

"I'd say we've done it very well. There's some fine young players in the dressing room, as well as the lads who've played a bit. They're all coming to the party and performing now.

"Confidence is high. We've had the difficult start to the Championship campaign, but there was only one game where we've been outplayed - against Notts at New Road.

"Daryl Mitchell has been around a long time, and loves a fight. He knew it wouldn't be easy. And, while we don't expect Mo here, when we get him we're made up with it. He loves playing for Worcester. That's pretty obvious to see. He's a flair player, but he also played with such discipline."

Yorkshire captain David Willey:

"It's been a difficult week. Sometimes you have to take your hat off and say 'We've been outplayed'. That's been the case this week, so credit to them. They applied themselves better.

"Moeen Ali played exceptionally well with bat and ball. That's why he's doing what he's doing at international level.

"There's some areas we'd have liked to have done better, obviously, looking at the scores there. We have to be honest with ourselves.

"It's my first game as captain and first game back since Hampshire (in April 2017). I'm still getting my bearings with four-day cricket. Ultimately, we have to look at the five games that are left and make sure we are doing the processes right. Hopefully we'll get some results on the back of that."