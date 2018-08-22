Ben Slater: Nottinghamshire sign Derbyshire opener on deal until 2021

Image copyright Nathan Stirk - Getty Images Image caption Ben Slater has hit 1,532 one-day runs for Derbyshire, as well as 3,614 in first-class cricket

Nottinghamshire have signed home-grown Derbyshire opening batsman Ben Slater on a three-year deal for next season, tying him to Trent Bridge until 2021.

But the left-hander, who turns 27 this week, will be made available for Notts on loan for the rest of this season.

Notts last week also signed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite for the rest of the 2018 campaign.

Peter Moores' side, third in County Championship Division One, have four games left this season.

But they are currently 60 points off Surrey in top spot, while they are only 30 points clear of seventh-placed Worcestershire, in the first of the two relegation slots.

Derbyshire, who five games left, are in sixth in Division Two, 52 points off the second of the two promotion places.

Chesterfield-born Slater has made 3,614 runs, at an average of 31.42, since making his first-class debut in 2012- and has also made a further 1,532 runs in one-day and Twenty20 cricket.