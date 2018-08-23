Virat Kohli & James Anderson top ICC Test rankings
India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings, while England's James Anderson remains the leading bowler.
Kohli's 97 and 103 helped India win the third Test at Trent Bridge by 203 runs, to trail England 2-1 in the series.
The 29-year-old dropped to second after the Lord's Test, but has moved back above Australia's Steve Smith.
Anderson leads South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Ravindra Jadeja.
|ICC Test rankings - August 2018
|Batsmen
|Points
|Bowler
|Points
|1. Virat Kohli (India)
|937
|1. James Anderson (England)
|899
|2. Steve Smith (Australia)
|929
|2. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
|882
|3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
|847
|3. Ravindra Jadeja (India)
|840
|4. David Warner (Australia)
|820
|4. Vernon Philander (South Africa)
|826
|5. Joe Root (England)
|818
|5. Pat Cummins (Australia)
|800
|6. Cheteshwar Pujara (India)
|763
|6. Trent Boult (New Zealand)
|795
|7. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)
|754
|7. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
|792
|8. Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka)
|733
|8. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)
|791
|9. Dean Elgar (South Africa)
|724
|9. Neil Wagner (New Zealand)
|765
|10. Aiden Markram (South Africa)
|703
|10. Josh Hazlewood (Australia)
|759