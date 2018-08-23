Virat Kohli & James Anderson top ICC Test rankings

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virat Kohli is 11th in the all-time batsmen list one point away from making the top 10

India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top of the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings, while England's James Anderson remains the leading bowler.

Kohli's 97 and 103 helped India win the third Test at Trent Bridge by 203 runs, to trail England 2-1 in the series.

The 29-year-old dropped to second after the Lord's Test, but has moved back above Australia's Steve Smith.

Anderson leads South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and India's Ravindra Jadeja.