T20 series: Ireland's match against Afghanistan abandoned

The third Twenty20 international between Ireland and Afghanistan at Bready has been abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

Friday's final match in the three-game series was called off before a ball was bowled after heavy rain left the playing surface unsafe.

The game would have been a dead rubber after the Afghans won the series with a dominant 81-run victory on Wednesday.

That followed their 16-run win in the opener on Monday.

The two sides are set to meet again in three one-day internationals at Stormont in Belfast next week.

Afghanistan, led by former Ireland coach Phil Simmons, recently climbed to eighth in the ICC rankings for the T20 format, above Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

