Weekend club cricket results in NI

CIYMS can secure the NCU Premier League title on Sunday if they can defeat CSNI at Circular Road.

The league leaders defeated holders Waringstown by seven wickets at the Lawn to take a 12-point lead with three games remaining.

CIYMS top the table with 40 points from 11 games and they also hold a superior net run rate over Waringstown.

In the North-West Premier League, Fox Lodge's defeat at Coleraine means they will be relegated from the top flight.

NCU Premier League results

Carrickfergus v Muckamore

Muckamore 158-8: L Allen 56 no; D Poulton 4-23

Carrickfergus 159-7: J Holmes 52

Carrickfergus won by three wickets

Instonians v Armagh (31 overs)

Armagh 109-8: J Rogers 46; A White 3-19

Instonians 110-5: S Getkate 35 no

Instonians won by five wickets

North Down v CSNI

North Down 181: R Pretorius 55

CSNI 123: C Goodall 37

North Down won by 58 runs

Waringstown v CIYMS (42 overs)

Waringstown 194-6: G Thompson 71 no, K McCallan 46 no; A Coulter 3-53

CIYMS (DLS target of 191 from 42) 193-3: J Van der Merwe 79 no, R Hunter 72 no

CIYMS won by seven wickets

NW Premier League results

Coleraine v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 107 (27.2 overs): J Milligan 22; S Campbell 5-35, R Chopra 5-46

Coleraine 109-4 (27.2 overs): R Chopra 37 no; A Haywood 2-30

Coleraine won by six wickets

Donemana v Ardmore (35 overs)

Ardmore 247-8: D Curry 93, C Curkey 39

Donemana 207-6: A Riddles 66, G Boyd 50

Ardmore won by 40 runs

Bready v Eglinton

Bready 99: A Austin 32; M Erlank 3-17

Eglinton 102-2: M Erlank 59 no

Eglinton won by eight wickets

Strabane v Brigade - Postponed