Ireland aim to regroup from T20 defeats as ODI series against Afghanistan starts

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Ireland were beaten 2-0 by Afghanistan in last week's T20 series at Bready

ODI series: Ireland v Afghanistan Venue: Stormont, Belfast Dates: 27, 29, 31 August Start times: 10:45 BST Coverage: Live video and audio commentary on BBC Sport website

Ireland will aim to regroup from last week's T20 defeats by Afghanistan as the one-day series between the countries starts at Stormont on Monday.

The Irish welcome back Tim Murtagh and Niall O'Brien with Josh Little and Stuart Thompson dropping out as William Porterfield returns as captain.

Afghanistan's thumping 81-run victory on Wednesday secured a 2-0 T20 series win with Friday's last game rained off.

"We'll be more confident in this format," said Porterfield.

"And in our own conditions, we'll believe that we can come out on top."

Donemana man Porterfield played in the T20 series as Gary Wilson assumed the captaincy in the shorter format.

After Monday's opener, the three-match will continue on Wednesday before Friday's closing contest at the Belfast venue.

There will be live match video and audio commentary of all three games on the BBC Sport website.

Ireland and Afghans in close recent ODI battles

While Afghanistan are a much more accomplished T20 side than the Irish, there has been little between the sides in their recent battles over 50 overs.

Two years ago, the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 series draw at the Belfast venue with the Afghans winning 3-2 in India in March of last year before the Irish earned a 2-1 win in Sharjah last December.

Their most recent meeting saw Phil Simmons' Afghanistan side earning a precious win in a winner-take-all encounter at the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe which meant the Irish missed out on a place at next year's tournament in England and Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rashid Khan's form could go a long way to deciding the series

In their seven one-day wins over Ireland in the last two years, talented Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has taken 27 wickets.

However in Ireland's six wins during that period, the Indian Premier League star, ranked the world's top T20 bowler, has claimed only six dismissals so his form could go a long way to deciding this week's series.

"He's ranked up there across all formats," said Porterfield of the Afghan spin star.

"He's a very good bowler. Come the end of the week and if he hasn't had a very successful week, then I think we'll have had a very good week."

Hashmatullah Shahidi returns to the Afghanistan squad after a year out with Aftab Alam recalled after a three-year absence.

Fast bowlers Sayed Shirzad and Wafadar Momand are also included after receiving their first one-day call-ups.

Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, David Delany, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wk), Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson (wk).

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (capt), Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Sayed Shirzad, Dawlat Zadran, Wafadar Momand.