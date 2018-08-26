T20 Blast quarter-final: Somerset v Notts Outlaws to start on Monday

Image caption Better weather conditions are forecast for Monday in Taunton
Vitality Blast quarter-final, The Cooper Associates County Ground:
No play possible on Sunday, play to start at 13:00 BST on Monday
Sunday's T20 Blast quarter-final between Somerset and Notts Outlaws has been postponed until Monday at 13:00 BST because of heavy rain at Taunton.

The umpires made the decision following an inspection at 16:00.

Better weather is expected on Monday, but if no result is reached, a bowl-out will take place to decide the winner.

Somerset or Notts will play Sussex at Edgbaston on Finals Day on 15 September, with Lancashire facing Worcestershire in the other semi-final.