T20 Blast quarter-final: Somerset v Notts Outlaws to start on Monday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Better weather conditions are forecast for Monday in Taunton

Vitality Blast quarter-final, The Cooper Associates County Ground: No play possible on Sunday, play to start at 13:00 BST on Monday Scorecard

Sunday's T20 Blast quarter-final between Somerset and Notts Outlaws has been postponed until Monday at 13:00 BST because of heavy rain at Taunton.

The umpires made the decision following an inspection at 16:00.

Better weather is expected on Monday, but if no result is reached, a bowl-out will take place to decide the winner.

Somerset or Notts will play Sussex at Edgbaston on Finals Day on 15 September, with Lancashire facing Worcestershire in the other semi-final.