Women's Super League: Nat Sciver leads Surrey Stars to semi-final win against holders Western Storm

Image caption Highlights: Sciver shines as Stars reach final

Women's Kia Super League semi-final, 1st Central County Ground: Surrey Stars 162-5 (20 overs): Sciver 72*, Kapp 32*; Knight 1-16 Western Storm 153-6 (20 overs): Wilson 58*, Knight 34; Sciver 2-21 Surrey Stars beat Western Storm by nine runs Scorecard

Nat Sciver's fine all-round display inspired Surrey Stars to a nine-run win against holders Western Storm in the Women's Super League semi-final.

England all-rounder Sciver struck an unbeaten 72 off 43 balls as Stars recovered from 72-5 to reach 162-5.

She then held her nerve with the ball, taking 2-21 as Storm fell short on 153-6 after needing 14 off the final over.

Fran Wilson (58 not out) took Western Storm close but Surrey will face Loughborough Lightning in the final.

Stars captain Sciver, 26, shared an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 90 with South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (32 not out), who also took 1-30 with the ball.

Western Storm, runners-up in 2016 and champions last year were unable to repeat their 2017 semi-final victory against the same opposition despite 34 from England captain Heather Knight.

Knight and Wilson added 54 for the fourth wicket as they threatened a finals day record run-chase.

When Knight was bowled by spinner Sophia Dunkley with five overs to go, it left Wilson with too much to do in the closing stages and Surrey closed the game out to reach their first final.