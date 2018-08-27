Ireland v Afghanistan: Tourists win first ODI by 29 runs at Stormont

Image caption Gulbadin Naib dismissed Ireland captain Porterfield in the 11th over
First one-day international, Stormont
Afghanistan 227-9 (50 overs): Gulbadin 64, Shahidi 54; Murtagh 4-31, Rankin 3-44
Ireland 198 (48.3 overs): Balbirnie 55, Alam 2-34
Afghanistan won by 29 runs
Scorecard

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs at Stormont in the first match of the one-day series.

Gulbadin Naib made 64 and Hashmatullah Shahidi 54 but the tourists slipped from 155-3 to post 227-9 as Tim Murtagh took 4-31.

Ireland were bowled out for 198 despite Andrew Balbirnie's 55 and 38 from Gary Wilson.

The second match of the three-game series takes place in Belfast on Wednesday.

Image caption Our fielding needs to be sharper - Porterfield

The two sides have enjoyed several hard-fought ODI series in recent years, with Ireland earning a 2-1 win in Sharjah last December.

Asked to bat on Monday, Afghanistan appeared set for a more challenging total before Boyd Rankin trapped Gulbadin lbw and the recalled Murtagh claimed three wickets in two overs - all caught by Balbirnie.

Niall O'Brien was brilliantly run out in the 18th over by a superb piece of fielding from Hashmatullah Shahidi at short mid-wicket.

Kevin O'Brien was also run out attempting a third before Ireland lost their last four wickets for 19 runs.

