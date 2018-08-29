County Championship: Day one of Essex v Hampshire washed out

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption There was no toss on day one at Chelmsford

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day one): Essex: Yet to bat Hampshire: Yet to bat Scorecard

Day one of Essex's County Championship match against Hampshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

After several inspections in the afternoon, umpires Mike Burns and Rob Bailey decided that the outfield was unfit to play.

The bowlers's run-up areas were a particular cause for concern.

Essex went into the match fourth in the Division One table, one place and two points above Hampshire.