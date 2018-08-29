County Championship: Ian Bell puts Warwickshire on top v Glamorgan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Warwickshire's Olly Stone took four wickets on day one in Colwyn Bay

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day one): Glamorgan 203: Meschede 53*; Stone 4-28, Patel 3-23 Warwickshire 116-3: Bell 43* Glamorgan 2 pts, Warwickshire 3 pts Scorecard

Division Two leaders Warwickshire finished day one at Colwyn Bay on top as they finished on 116-3 in reply to Glamorgan's 203 all out.

A combination of pace from Olly Stone (4-28) and spin from Jeetan Patel (3-23) meant Glamorgan rarely got going.

Craig Meschede's unbeaten 53 did allow the home innings to scramble one batting point.

But Ian Bell's 43 not out steered the visitors to a healthy position at the close, just 87 runs behind.

Glamorgan have yet to dismiss England Test batsman Bell this season, as he scored unbeaten hundreds against them in both innings of Warwickshire's victory at Edgbaston.

He was dropped at slip off by Andrew Salter on 36, a miss which could prove costly for the home side.

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was seaming around a bit and swinging so I was happy with my performance. But we should have got a few more and we gave away too many with the ball.

"I've just realised it's been two years in a row I've scored a half-century here (87 v Sussex in 2017), it's just one of the grounds I enjoy batting at and it's got a lovely atmosphere.

"(Dropped chances) happen in cricket, we've got to make sure we're consistent in our bowling areas, there's enough in the wicket and there's swing around so hopefully we can build the pressure."

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone told BBC WM:

"To get them out for 200, you'd take that at the start of the day. To do as well as I did is always nice, and there were a few nice balls in there so I was happy.

"The new ball is swinging a bit, it seems a pretty good wicket but the lads have said you don't feel quite 'in' though you do get value for shots.

"It's not been ideal (being in and out of the side), but hopefully I can finish these last five Championship games strongly and help the team get towards promotion."