County Championship: Mohammad Abbas helps Leicestershire stall Gloucestershire revival

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day one): Gloucestershire 202: Bracey 76, Roderick 41; Mohammad Abbas 5-30 Leicestershire 11-1 Gloucestershire 1 pt, Leicestershire 3 pts Scorecard

James Bracey's dogged 76 helped steer Gloucestershire to a first-innings total of 202 all out, having earlier collapsed to 50-3 at Bristol.

Those three wickets fell with no addition to the score, before Bracey and Gareth Roderick's 100-run fourth-wicket partnership steadied the ship.

The hosts crawled to 191-5 before Mohammad Abbas' five-wicket haul helped swiftly crush the fightback.

Leicestershire were 11-1 at stumps, losing Harry Dearden in the final over.

Just four Gloucestershire batsmen made it to double figures, with captain Chris Dent and Jack Taylor both falling short of 30.