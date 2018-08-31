County Championship: Derbyshire follow on against Kent
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three):
|Kent 561: Denly 106, Crawley 96, Stewart 85, Henry 81; Palladino 5-113
|Derbyshire 400: Madsen 93, Godleman 71; Thomas 3-45 & 83-2: Lace 28*; Riley 2-29
|Derbyshire (5 pts) trail Kent (7 pts) by 78 runs
|Scorecard
Derbyshire had to follow on despite scoring 400 in their first innings on day three against Gloucestershire.
The home side resumed day on 210-2 in reply to Kent's 561 and added 78 before spinner Adam Riley (3-78) got rid of Wayne Madsen for 93.
Alex Hughes made 66 but the Derbyshire innings fell away as Ivan Thomas finished with figures of 3-45.
Kent enforced the follow on and the hosts closed 78 runs behind on 83-2 with Riley (2-29) taking two wickets.
Kent spinner Adam Riley told BBC Radio Kent:
"The target was to get the follow-on enforced, but we have bowled well enough to keep victory in sight. The pitch is misbehaving by keeping a bit low, so I was trying to keep it straight and get lbw in the game.
"We haven't been able to play a spinner because we've been playing on green decks, but I have always been in and around the side, and I've been waiting for the right pitch.
"We've had a couple of scenarios this season that have been like this, and there will be a big push that may involve batting later on. We'll wear them down to get the wickets."