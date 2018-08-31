County Championship: Derbyshire follow on against Kent

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen fell seven runs short of a 29th first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three): Kent 561: Denly 106, Crawley 96, Stewart 85, Henry 81; Palladino 5-113 Derbyshire 400: Madsen 93, Godleman 71; Thomas 3-45 & 83-2: Lace 28*; Riley 2-29 Derbyshire (5 pts) trail Kent (7 pts) by 78 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire had to follow on despite scoring 400 in their first innings on day three against Gloucestershire.

The home side resumed day on 210-2 in reply to Kent's 561 and added 78 before spinner Adam Riley (3-78) got rid of Wayne Madsen for 93.

Alex Hughes made 66 but the Derbyshire innings fell away as Ivan Thomas finished with figures of 3-45.

Kent enforced the follow on and the hosts closed 78 runs behind on 83-2 with Riley (2-29) taking two wickets.

Kent spinner Adam Riley told BBC Radio Kent:

"The target was to get the follow-on enforced, but we have bowled well enough to keep victory in sight. The pitch is misbehaving by keeping a bit low, so I was trying to keep it straight and get lbw in the game.

"We haven't been able to play a spinner because we've been playing on green decks, but I have always been in and around the side, and I've been waiting for the right pitch.

"We've had a couple of scenarios this season that have been like this, and there will be a big push that may involve batting later on. We'll wear them down to get the wickets."