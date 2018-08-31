Rashid Khan: Sussex re-sign Afghanistan leg-spinner for part of 2019 T20 Blast

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rashid Khan made a huge impact at Sussex Sharks, taking 17 wickets in 11 T20 Blast games

Sussex have re-signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the first half of the 2019 Twenty20 Blast group stage.

After initially signing a deal for the first half of this year's group stage, Rashid extended his stay after pulling out of the Caribbean Premier League.

The 19-year-old took 17 wickets at an average of 14.35 to help Sussex to a first quarter-final since 2015.

"I'm jumping for joy at the prospect of having Rashid back for us next year," said Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie.

"I can't speak highly enough of the young man, his performances and how he fitted into our dressing room. He was brilliant for Sussex."

Subject to international clearance, Rashid will play for the Sharks until the start of next year's Caribbean Premier League.