County Championship: Somerset beat Yorkshire in Leeds to maintain title hopes

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Lewis Gregory returned his best County Championship bowling figures of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four): Somerset 399 & 339-7 dec: Abell 132*, Hildreth 72, Gregory 57; Willey 3-72 Yorkshire 320 & 194: Williamson 51, Shaw 42, Willey 34*; J Overton 4-25, Gregory 4-33 Somerset (22 pts) beat Yorkshire (5 pts) by 224 runs Scorecard

Somerset moved back to within 32 points of leaders Surrey as they beat Yorkshire to maintain their outside Championship Division One title hopes.

Jamie Overton and Lewis Gregory took four wickets each as Yorkshire, 8-2 overnight, were bowled out midway through the final session for 194.

Kane Williamson (51) and Josh Shaw (41) rallied early in the day before late resistance from David Willey (34*).

But Overton took the final two wickets to wrap up a 224-run victory.

He finished with 4-25, twin brother Craig claimed two and Gregory (4-33) returned his best County Championship bowling figures of the season.

Yorkshire, who drop into the bottom two, next visit Nottinghamshire on Tuesday, when Somerset host Lancashire, another of the six sides involved in the relegation equation.

Somerset celebrated their sixth win in 10 Championship games this season but for now, the key game on their agenda will come in the penultimate round of fixtures (18-21 September) when they are scheduled to host leaders Surrey at Taunton in their final home match.

In his final game before going home to be replaced by fellow countryman Jeet Raval, New Zealand captain Williamson got the 22 runs he needed, in his 90-run stand with Yorkshire nightwatchman Shaw, to go past 10,000 first-class runs in his career.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon:

"We can see there's fight in the team. We had a clatter of wickets, but we still gave everything to try and save it - and we took it deep.

"Unfortunately, we let periods of potential dominance slip, and you can't afford to do that. And Matthew Fisher's toe injury restricted him in the second innings.

"We started well in both innings, but we weren't able to maintain the pressure for long enough. There's a little bit of inexperience in that respect."

Somerset fast bowler Jamie Overton:

"This was a very good performance. There were a couple of individual performances which stood out. Josh Davey, with his five-for, and Tom Abell with his hundred. But it was very much a team performance.

"The pitch was pretty slow, and we had to keep going. We found it quite tough this morning. Kane Williamson and Josh Shaw played well for the first session, but we managed to get Josh out right at the end of it, which gave us a push going into lunch.

"My role naturally is to be quite aggressive, but this was about making them play as much as possible. It was mainly to try and hit the stumps as much as I could. There was a bit of reverse, which was nice to have."