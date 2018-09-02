Hampshire: Jimmy Adams and Sean Ervine to retire from professional cricket

Image copyright Richard Heathcote - Getty Images Image caption Ervine (left) and Adams were at the crease when Hampshire won the T20 for the first time at The Rose Bowl in 2010

Hampshire batsman Jimmy Adams is to retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2018 season.

Long-time team-mate Sean Ervine has opted to quit the game with immediate effect, while on loan to Derbyshire.

Veteran Zimbabwe all-rounder Ervine, 35, who announced his decision on Twitter, was just two games into an initial 28-day loan.

Adams, 37, who spent four years as county captain, and Ervine both won three List A and two T20 trophies.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: "Jimmy has been an integral part of the club since he made his debut in 2002. He'll be greatly missed both professionally and personally. He has been a wholehearted and selfless cricketer who has had a wide-ranging influence both on and off the field."

Adams, who turns 38 in the final week of this season, has scored 19,601 runs across all formats for his home county.

"I never thought I would end up having the honour of representing this wonderful club for the last 16 years," said the Winchester-born opener.

"I have made great friendships and shared some fantastic experiences in that time. I'm immensely proud of what the club has accomplished."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Adams and Sean Ervine were Hampshire team-mates for 13 years

Ervine played five Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe before ending his international career in 2004, made 15,400 runs for Hampshire in all competitions, while also taking 373 wickets.

He made 51 in his two appearances for Division Two side Derbyshire and did not take a wicket.

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman said: "Sean shared with the group that he's had a long hard think about his career and he's decided to retire as of today from the game.

"Although he's only been with us for a couple of games, we've all played against him for many years. He's been a fantastic performer and, most importantly, a really good solid cricket man. One of the good guys in professional cricket."